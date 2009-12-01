More

Free music software round-up: Week 34

By

Free music software 34

Free music software 34

Christmas isn't quite here yet, but Cakewalk has decided to dish out its presents early, giving several of what were previously pay-for products away for free.

There's also a new version of a synth that's been pleasing freeware fans for a while already.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

TAL-Elek7ro v2

TAL-Elek7ro v2

TAL-Elek7ro v2

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Elek7ro has proven to be a perennial freeware favourite - this revised version of the synth contains new filter types that promise to deliver a smooth, warm and almost artefact free sound. There's a new envelope, too, while CPU usage has also been reduced. This iteration will be available alongside previous ones.

Cakewalk square 1

Cakewalk square 1

Cakewalk Square 1

Platform/format: PC/VST, DX Download

Last week, we told you that Cakewalk's SFZ+ is now free, but it transpires that this vintage-style synth has also been made available without charge. It's a pretty simple instrument, making it suitable for beginners who want to learn how to program. There are built-in effects, too.

Cakewalk audio fx

Cakewalk audio fx

Cakewalk Audio FX bundles

Platform/format: PC/VST, DX Download

It's not just instruments that Cakewalk is now giving away: three of its effects bundles are now available gratis, too. FX 1 is a dynamics-based suite; FX 2 gives you amp and tape simulator effects; and FX 3 is described as a 'reverb toolbox'. These processors are long in the tooth, but check them out if you're dissatisfied with your existing arsenal.

NOTE: the Cakewalk downloads currently appear to be unavailable. We'll find out what's going on…