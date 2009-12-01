Free music software round-up: Week 34

Free music software 34

Christmas isn't quite here yet, but Cakewalk has decided to dish out its presents early, giving several of what were previously pay-for products away for free.

There's also a new version of a synth that's been pleasing freeware fans for a while already.

TAL-Elek7ro v2

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

Elek7ro has proven to be a perennial freeware favourite - this revised version of the synth contains new filter types that promise to deliver a smooth, warm and almost artefact free sound. There's a new envelope, too, while CPU usage has also been reduced. This iteration will be available alongside previous ones.

Cakewalk square 1

Platform/format: PC/VST, DX Download

Last week, we told you that Cakewalk's SFZ+ is now free, but it transpires that this vintage-style synth has also been made available without charge. It's a pretty simple instrument, making it suitable for beginners who want to learn how to program. There are built-in effects, too.

Cakewalk audio fx

Platform/format: PC/VST, DX Download

It's not just instruments that Cakewalk is now giving away: three of its effects bundles are now available gratis, too. FX 1 is a dynamics-based suite; FX 2 gives you amp and tape simulator effects; and FX 3 is described as a 'reverb toolbox'. These processors are long in the tooth, but check them out if you're dissatisfied with your existing arsenal.

NOTE: the Cakewalk downloads currently appear to be unavailable. We'll find out what's going on…