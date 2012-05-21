Free music software round-up: Week 111

free software

The names of some of this week's plug-ins reveal exactly what they're about: others need a little more explanation. What a good job we're here to provide it, then…

Syncersoft Saw Landscapes

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

Based on the Bass Landscapes plug-in we covered a few months back, Saw Landscapes is a synth that can be used to create both musical sounds and FX. It has a stompbox-style interface that should appeal to those who want to keep their controls simple.

Xen-Arts Ivor

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

It may look like a pretty standard synth, but Ivor enables you to microtune any MIDI Note Number to any pitch across the MIDI range, enabling you to compose music with alternative intonation systems. The subtractive design features two oscillators, filters, an envelope generator and more.

Inear Display SicknDstroy

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU Download

A lo-fi effect plug-in that features bitcrushing and sample rate reduction processors. These can be used in four different ways, and there's some ring modulation thrown in as well.

Softrave Techno Snare

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

So called because it offers you 512 sounds for use in techno. These are supplied in four banks, and you can mix them together to create exactly the sound you want. Each bank has its own filter, while you can also adjust the level of analogue drift to make the sound less mechanical.