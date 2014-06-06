Chase and Status: how to build DnB beats

DnB Weekend: Before becoming the chart sensations we all know and love today, Chase & Status' career started deep in the underground of UK bass music.

They began their production partnership with a remix of Future Cut's '20/20' on the much-loved Renegade Hardware label. Subsequent releases, including the 'Ten Tonne EP' on the same label, and 'Duppy Man' on Breakbeat Kaos, helped cement the duo's reputation as masters of the banging dancefloor DnB tune.

The pair weren't averse to the occasional 'musical' moment either, as demonstrated by the Bingo Beats tracks - 'Loves' Theme' and 'In Love'. As well as working with some of the best-known labels and artists in DnB, Chase & Status then branched out into other genres, including breaks and grime, and have remixed and worked with some of the UK's greatest urban talent, including Dizzee Rascal, Plan B and Kano.

Since then, they've hit the big time - releasing several albums and cultivating their own label, MTA Records.

Back in 2007, Computer Music took a trip to the pair's London studio - which used to play host to no less a musical institution than PWL's Hit Factory - to see how Chase & Status created their dancefloor-smashing beats in Cubase.

For more drum & bass tutorials, samples and pro producer videos, check out Drum & Bass Focus 2014 from Computer Music, with almost three hours of full exclusive video masterclasses from E-Z Rollers, State Of Mind, InsideInfo, Tyke and more. Plus, there's a free exclusive sample pack from E-Z Rollers, and a free Rob Papen distortion plugin