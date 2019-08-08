14 essential Roland TR-808 tips

To celebrate #808day, we have drawn together a lovely list of TR-808 -themed tutorials for you.

Whether you want to get the most out of your kicks or use it to create new sounds, here's a collection of the best tips for one of the world's most iconic drum machines.

The kick drum sound from Roland's legendary drum machine makes for a superb bass source, as this sub-heavy genre demonstrates…

Using classic x0x drums for melodic and tuned elements.

Don't let your 808 get lost in the mix.

The Hospital star shows us how to make a beefy bass sound, and it turns out 'the Lynx effect' is FabFilter Saturn.

Replicate a classic thumping bass sound.

Create hyperactive footwork rhythms in Ableton Live.