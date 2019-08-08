14 essential Roland TR-808 tips

To celebrate #808day, we have drawn together a lovely list of TR-808 -themed tutorials for you.
Whether you want to get the most out of your kicks or use it to create new sounds, here's a collection of the best tips for one of the world's most iconic drum machines.
- Download 378 free 808 drum samples
- Check out the best drum machines for beginners and pros
- The best samplers for studio or live performance
How to build a trap-style TR-808 kick-bass
The kick drum sound from Roland's legendary drum machine makes for a superb bass source, as this sub-heavy genre demonstrates…
6 creative 808 and 909 tuning tips
Using classic x0x drums for melodic and tuned elements.
4 ways to process a Roland TR-808 bass drum
Don't let your 808 get lost in the mix.
Lynx shows you how to create distorted DnB 808 bass
The Hospital star shows us how to make a beefy bass sound, and it turns out 'the Lynx effect' is FabFilter Saturn.
How to create punchy hip-hop 808 bass
Replicate a classic thumping bass sound.
How to make a Juke-style pitched 808 kick pattern
Create hyperactive footwork rhythms in Ableton Live.