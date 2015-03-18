10 ways to 'stereoise' your sounds

Record something in a space with two mics, and you've instantly captured a stereo sound field based on the mic positions and room reflections. However, build a track from mono sound sources, and stereo won't play a part unless you make it.

In these ten tips, we're going to look at the most common ways to get from mono to stereo, adding width in an artificial way to create the stereo soundstage we desire. Without getting bogged down in the science, this boils down to artificially creating differences between the left and right channels, as well as invoking aspects of the Haas effect, whereby our ears determine where a sound source is.

At its simplest, 'stereoisation' could be panning, which introduces a level difference between left and right; or it could involve timing differences introduced using delays. Other techniques include modulation, pitchshifting and other effects that indirectly introduce some or all of these concepts, such as reverb.

Most of our techniques use readily available plugins. However, sometimes bespoke options can be good too, so we'll look at Computer Music magazine's new SideWidener (VST/VST3/AU/RTAS/AAX) plugin. This superb pseudo-stereo effect includes a handful of enhancing options, while also helping to retain mono compatibility - a subject particularly pertinent when creating stereo effects.

To round things off, we'll look at how mid/side equalisers and multiband stereo image plugins can be used to further tailor our stereo effects. Right then, pan pots at the ready.

To get videos that demonstrate all of these techniques, get your hands on Computer Music 215 (April 2015), which is on sale now.