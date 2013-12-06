Let's Rock with Rockschool

New to the guitar, bass or drums and don't have a clue where to start with your new instrument? Fear not, Rockschool and MusicRadar Basics are here to help!

Let's Rock is Rockschools new fun and flexible book series that will get you playing in no time. Each book includes:

Over 1 hour of downloadable video and audio content

Instrument quick guide -what everything's called, how it works and everything in-between!

How to read music - learn how to read music quickly and simply

12x lessons in 6 different styles- each lesson includes audio and video tuition

6 pieces, 6 varying styles - put your skills to the test with 6 kick ass pieces

Play - Rock, Pop, Indie, Metal, Hip Hop and Country

120 audio tracks - supporting audio for every musical example and piece

Video lessons - on getting started and key techniques

Quiz - put your skills to the test with the interactive quizzes

Dropcard - instantly download the accompanying audio and video hassle free!

For more information visit the official Rockschool website.