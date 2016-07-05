8 essential blues guitar lead tricks

Arm yourself with eight essential blues tricks to take you on a path to better phrasing and soulful improvised lead lines.

Each of these easy lead guitar techniques has been distilled from the styles of many of the most important blues artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

All these players use many of the same techniques and ideas and this is at the heart of learning and developing your blues playing style: learn the basic licks and phrases and then make them your own.

Gradually, you’ll start to notice them peppered throughout the recorded history of blues and beyond. Finally, remember to never be afraid of playing a blues cliché, since they only became that way purely because they sounded great in the first place.

