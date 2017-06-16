30 chords acoustic guitar players need to know

If you've recently starting playing guitar you’ve probably already tried some of the most common open chords (so called because they include un-fretted or ‘open’ strings), such as C, A and Em.

If you’ve got the basics covered, the variations shown here should inspire you with some new sounds without being too much of a challenge to play. Em7 and Cadd9 are widely used, Em9 and A6sus2 are rarer - and both have a lush, bittersweet sound.

Open chords tab

Open chords tab (right-click to download)

We've worked all four chords into a simple strummed sequence for you, but we recommend experimenting with using them in your own chord progressions.