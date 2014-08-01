The best drum hardware in the world today
This is a constantly updated gallery of the best drum hardware on the planet - from budget packs for beginners, heavy-duty bass drum pedals for demanding professionals, and lightweight but roadworthy stands for the gigging intermediate, there’s hardware here to suit every kind of drummer.
All the hardware here is hand-picked from the buyers’ guide pages of Rhythm magazine following a gruelling test process. So, have a browse and be sure to click through to read the full review for an in-depth look at each piece of kit.
Tama Iron Cobra 600 Series pedals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Tama's Iron Cobra pedals have earned a world class reputation over the past two decades. This new series bring many of the pedal's qualities and mystique within the reach of more players."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Iron Cobra 600 Series pedals
BUY: Tama Iron Cobra 600 Series pedals currently available from:
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FR: Woodbrass
Gear4Music double kick drum pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The cost of these Gear4Music double kick drum pedals places them firmly in the entry level market, but their quality makes them a great purchase for any aspiring double pedaller who doesn't want to break the bank."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music double kick drum pedal
BUY: Gear4Music double kick drum pedal currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Tama Camco Anniversary pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The stripped-down design of the Camco pedal is elegant simplicity personified - what it lacks in bells and whistles it makes up for in panache."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Camco Anniversary pedal
DW 9000 Series hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The flagship hardware package from DW is a modular system that allows multiple booms and clamps to be mounted in seemingly limitless combinations. Individual stands are suitably hefty and bristle with innovative designs such as the TechLock and Toothless Tilter. The entire range of stands is also available, outrageously, in ostentatious 24-carat gold.
4 out of 5
Gibraltar Stealth Rack hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Cleverly devised alternative to conventional rack systems that splits the rack into two independent side units, leaving the kit to shine, centre-stage. The Stealth Rack is also versatile as Gibraltar’s modular clamps accept virtually every diameter of stand tubing, allowing you to incorporate the top parts of your existing cymbal stands into the set-up.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibraltar Stealth Rack
Ludwig Atlas Pro hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Some of the best hardware we've ever seen. The Pillar Clutch snare stand and hi-hat are innovative, the rest ingenious and functional. If it's good enough for Vinnie Colaiuta..."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Atlas Pro hardware
Tama Speed Cobra pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If you're looking to upgrade from a mid-level unit, or for metalheads desperate for the last word in kick drum velocity, as of now your 'to check out' list isn't complete without the Speed Cobra.
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tama Speed Cobra
DW 5500TD Turbo Delta hi-hat stands
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The 5500TD is DW’s most popular hi-hat stand, with twin legs that can be swivelled to accommodate double pedals. Its footplate ball bearing hinge and cleverly devised pull rod bearing link connector ensure reduced friction and a positive action. Other features include integrated memory locks and a folding spring-release footboard for compact transportation.
4 out of 5
Gibraltar G-Class Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Gibraltar's G-Class pedal is an ambitious addition to the market. Its strong visual aesthetics are complemented by straightforward operation and a cracking performance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibraltar G-Class pedal
BUY: Gibraltar G-Class pedal currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
FR: Thomann | Woodbrass
DW Airlift Stands
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Like all the best ideas, Airlift stands are ingeniously simple yet brilliantly effective."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Airlift Stands
DW 5000 Series Delta III Accelerator bass drum pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The 5000's subtle design improvements make a surprising difference to the pedal motion, giving it improved speed and feel."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW 5000 Series Delta III Accelerator bass drum pedal
BUY: DW 5000 Series Delta III Accelerator bass drum pedal currently available from:
UK: Thomann
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
FR: Thomann | Star's Music | Woodbrass
Mapex Falcon pedals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The direct drive option makes what is already a great pedal even more desirable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Falcon pedals
Sonor Perfect Balance pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Perfect Balance is a pedal of rare beauty, though at a price. It's also perfectly named."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Perfect Balance pedal
Pearl Eliminator Demon Chain Drive pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The speed at which these pedals interpret each step is incredibly smooth, fast and accurate. Although we had previously played with the direct-link Demon a year or so ago, to us, the 'chain' seems to give a slightly more organic feel - a little less like attempting to connect to a machine. Impressive!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Eliminator Demon Chain Drive pedal
BUY: Pearl Eliminator Demon Chain Drive pedal currently available from:
FR: Woodbrass
DW 9000 Series bass drum pedals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Range-topping DW pedal that pretty much sets the standard. Constructed from aircraft-grade aluminium, the 9000 pedals feature DW’s patented free-floating rotor-drive, rotating swivel spring and adjustable cam, all of which are carefully Aligned for as smooth an action as possible. The single post design of the double pedal’s second pedal is also brilliant.
4 out of 5
Highwood Malleus Double Kick pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It was HighWood's criteria to create a no-compromise, yet cost-effective bass drum pedal. The result is a quality product, representing Brit engineering at its very best - mission accomplished."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Highwood Malleus Double Kick pedal
Bullet & Kitch/Natal Double Kick pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Having experimented with the various settings during the review, the pedals remain set pretty much as they arrived - they feel amazingly natural underfoot and perform beautifully with little compromise on the dilemma of power versus speed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bullet & Kitch/Natal Double Kick pedal