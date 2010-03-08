Wolfmother for ‘Far Away’ single & 2010 UK show

Wolfmother have announced details of a new single, ‘Far Away´ (out 10 June), and a new UK show at Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park on 25 June.

The London show will see the band support Pearl Jam, alongside The Gaslight Anthem, Ben Harper and The Hives.

The four-piece´s star seems to have been on the rise of late, which is impressive considering the rather tumultuous period** the group went through between their first and second albums.

In other Wolfmother news, Andrew Stockdale is currently racking up airtime on the back of his guest appearance on the first single from Slash´s self-titled debut album, ‘By The Sword´ (out now).

**It was so tumultuous that only frontman Andrew Stockdale remains of the original line up.

Buy tickets for Hard Rock Calling