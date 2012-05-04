VIDEO: RGT Preliminary Grade Rock - G major scale lesson (TG228)

Learn the open position G major scale and bring out a melodic side to your instrumental lead playing.

Pick up Total Guitar issue 228 (on sale 14 May to 10 June) for the accompanying tab and explanation.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Living Legend

You'll find streams and downloads of the full track and backing track for RGT's Preliminary Grade Rock piece Living Legend below.

Clicking on the links will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download them all by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Initial Stage Rock Living Legend full track (right-click to download)

RGT Initial Stage Rock Living Legend backing track (right-click to download)

