VIDEO: RGT Grade One Rock - A minor pentatonic scale lesson (TG234)

Put your improvisation and soloing skills to the test with RGT's ad-lib-friendly backing track in the key of A minor

Download Total Guitar issue 234 for the accompanying explanation - available in the UK and, digitally, worldwide via Apple Newsstand and Zinio (http://www.zinio.com) from 29 October 2012.

Tutor: Chris Bird

Videographer: Martin Holmes

Audio for Grade One improv track in A minor

You can stream and download RGT's Grade One Rock improv track in A minor below.

Clicking on the link will stream the audio in a new window. Alternatively, you can download the track by right-clicking and choosing 'save as' or 'save target as', depending on your choice of browser.

RGT Grade One Rock improv track in A minor (right-click to download)

