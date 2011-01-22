NAMM 2011: The Ibanez stand in pictures
Ibanez JD9 and BB9
New additions to Ibanez's pedal line include the hard-clipping JD9 Jet Drive, and BB9. BB stands for Bottom Booster, don't you know.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez Sam Totman STM2SPB
Hermann Li's second Ibanez model was released last year, but this year is Sam Totman's turn. Sam's new guitar features the classic Iceman shape, but he's added DiMarzio Evolution pickups, an Edge III vibrato and a thru-neck. The UK price is still to be confirmed, but expect this one to be more affordable than the original.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez J Custom RG8570Z
Mmm...flamey. If guitar bling gets your overdraft melting then you'll find it hard to ignore the J Custom's plumage.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez APEX100 Munky signature
Korn's main-man has helped to shift more than his fair share of seven-strings. Here's his 2011 model, complete with a U-bar on the bridge.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez Art500E
There's something about a singlecut in flat white that we find hard to resist. This one has a 24.75 inch scale, and an active EMG 60/81 pickup combo. We're told it'll be competitively priced too.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez RG Extreme RG2011
How does one go about re-inventing one of the most popular metal guitars ever made? Why, one would give it a 30 fret fingerboard, lose the neck pickup and add some extreme cutouts, of course.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.
Ibanez PGB2T Paul Gray Tribute Bass
Slipknot’s Paul Gray was undoubtedly one of Ibanez’s biggest bass ambassadors. Following Paul’s tragic death last year, Ibanez has released the PGB2T Paul Gray Tribute Bass.
The bass – created with Paul’s family and Slipknot’s management – was on display for the first time at NAMM, featuring a Paul Gray graphic finish, complete with Slipknot logo. The PGB2T is expected to retail for around $399, with UK prices tbc. A portion of all proceeds from the bass will go to a special trust fund set up for Paul’s family.
Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Ibanez products head to the Ibanez website.