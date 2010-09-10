London Music Show 2010 Postponed

Sad news everyone, London Music Show 2010 has been postponed (boo!). The good news is that they've already booked the slot for next year (yay!). The following statement is taken from the LMS website:

We are sorry to announce that we've made the decision to postpone the 2010 London Music Show until 2011 due to exceptionally tough market conditions.We're absolutely determined that the first ever London Music Show will offer the most exciting and interactive music show in the UK and we won't compromise on this promise.

We'll provide details on the 2011 event in due course. We'd like to thank everyone that has shown their support for the London Music Show. For more details please contact events.londonmusicshow@futurenet.com

Anyone who has purchased tickets for this year's event will of course receive a full refund. SEE, our ticket provider, will be in touch shortly. For further ticket refund information please contact 0871 620 705.