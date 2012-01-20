John Petrucci and Matt Heafy on one-note-per-string exercises

For the fourth and final instalment of their video guitar clinic, Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Trivium's Matt Heafy discuss John's one-note-per-string techniques, which he learned from Steve Morse (Deep Purple).

