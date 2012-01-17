John Petrucci and Matt Heafy talk sweep picking

Check out the video above to watch part two of John Petrucci and Matt Heafy's guitar technique discussion, in which they swap ideas on sweep picking.

The good folks at Roadrunner Records recently managed to corral the Dream Theater guitarist and his Trivium counterpart into a room at their US HQ and kindly supplied us with the above footage.

If you enjoyed this, make sure you check out the other instalments:

Part 1: 'John Petrucci and Matt Heafy on right hand technique'

Part 3: 'John Petrucci and Matt Heafy discuss rhythm-based warm-ups'

8 February - Clyde Auditorium, Glasgow

9 February - Apollo Manchester, Manchester

10 February - Wembley Arena, London

Buy tickets: http://bit.ly/zPp1r3