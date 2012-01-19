John Petrucci and Matt Heafy discuss rhythm-based warm-ups

For the third instalment of their video guitar clinic, Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Trivium's Matt Heafy take a look at some of Matt's ideas for rhythm-based warm-ups.
If you enjoyed this, make sure you check out the other instalments:
Part 1: 'John Petrucci and Matt Heafy on right hand technique'
Part 2: 'John Petrucci and Matt Heafy talk sweep picking'
Dream Theater 2012 UK tour dates
8 February - Clyde Auditorium, Glasgow
9 February - Apollo Manchester, Manchester
10 February - Wembley Arena, London
