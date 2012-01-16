Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Trivium's Matt Heafy on right hand technique

Now these boys know a thing or two about guitar playing...

Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Trivium's Matt Heafy recently sat down with Roadrunner Records to discuss guitar technique.

In this clip, right hand picking is the subject of discussion, with Petrucci demonstrating some great performance and practice tips in a A-list guitar lesson! Check it out and improve your playing today.

Also check outJohn Petrucci and Matt Heafy talking sweep picking via our friends at Total Guitar.

Dream Theater's A Dramatic Turn Of Events and Trivium's In Waves are out now. Special thanks to Roadrunner UK.