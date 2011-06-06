Guns N' Roses 'You Could Be Mine' lesson (TG216)

After keeping this ace up their sleeve for years, Guns N' Roses gave us both barrels in 1991 with 'You Could Be Mine'.



Pick up Total Guitar issue 216 (on sale 10 June to 7 July) for an exclusive interview with cover star Slash about the making of the song, not to mention a backing track, a guide to nailing the guitar tones and the scales and chord diagrams from the tune.

Part One: Intro

Part Two: Intro solo

Part Three: Intro riff

Part Four: Verse

Part Five: Chorus 1

Part Six: Interlude solo

Part Seven: Bridge

Part Eight: Solo

Part Nine: Middle 8

Part 10: Outro Riff

Part 11: Outro solo

Composed by Izzy Stradlin, Duff Rose McKagan, Axl Rose, Matt Sorum, Slash and Darren A Reed

Tutor: James Uings

Audio: Steve Allsworth

Videographer: Martin Holmes

