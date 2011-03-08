Got a question for KT Tunstall? Tell us and win some strings!

Got a question for kt tunstall

Image: © Markus Cuff/Corbis

TG is interviewing singer songwriter and loop-pedal connoisseur KT Tunstall this week and we're giving you the chance to ask her your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask KT, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for KT' and your name, location and question.

Maybe you want to know who her favourite players are, how she sets up her loop pedals, or what her most prized guitar is? Now's your chance to ask!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing, you're much more likely to get it answered.