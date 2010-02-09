Competition: WIN One Of Three Creed CD And DVD Packs!

Do you like free stuff? Do you like Creed? Well then you

might enjoy our new Creed competition!

In celebration of the release of Creed´s next single, ‘Rain´

(out 22 February), we´ve got three copies of their new live DVD and three

copies of their latest album, ‘Full

Circle´, up for grabs.

To stand a chance of winning, just answer this very simple

question:

What is the title of Creed´s next single? Is it…

A) 'Rain'

B) 'Pain'

C) 'Tame'

Head here to tell us your answer, once you´ve had a nice

think about it. You´ve got until midnight 14 February to enter, that´s only a

week, so get cracking…

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter

this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's

reasonable satisfaction