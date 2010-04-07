Competition: Play the Camden Crawl! Be in Total Guitar! Only two days left…

Bit of a last minute one this, but if you and your band fancy winning a two-gig spot at this year´s Gaymers Camden Crawl, not to mention the chance to be in Total Guitar, then this could be the competition for you! Check out the full details below…

Gaymers Camden Crawl have re-opened submissions for one lucky band to perform on Saturday 1 May and Sunday 2 May at the award winning metropolitan festival.

The submissions for the Emerging Talent Awards are back open but with a twist. Artists from any music style now have the opportunity to be considered to play at the festival by providing a link to a YouTube video of a performance of a song.

The videos will be viewed by the music industry panel from

www.unsignedbandreview.com

, and the winning band will be announced on the 12 April along with the other winners of the Emerging Talent Awards.

The judging panel for this competition consists of James Theaker (NME Radio), Claire Davies (Total Guitar), Aschwin Vachher (Universal- Island Records).

The winner of this award will get to perform on the ETA stage on both days of the festival. As part of the prize- the winner will also get featured in Total Guitar magazine, get some feedback and advice from other members of the music industry team on

www.unsignedbandreview.com

, and receive some great exposure on the Gibson Guitar website

www.gibson.com

which is viewed by hundreds of thousands music fans worldwide.

Wawaweewa- a supercharged prize for a supercharged UBR band!

So what are the judges looking for then? Well…A great band who pulls off an incredible performance! We are leaving it open for all styles of music. Good luck!

How to enter:

• Email

info@unsignedbandreview.com

with a link to your YouTube video of the band performing one track, name of band, contact details for their manager or a member of the band.

• Entry is open NOW and closes on the 9 April 2010.

• The videos will be viewed by the UBR team and judged internally by UBR personnel. Judging panel includes James Theaker (NME Radio), Claire (Total Guitar), and Annie Christensen (Island Records).

• All entrants must be signed up as a band on UBR to enter to be considered for the Gibson UBR Band Award

www.unsignedbandreview.com

) - this is free to join as a standard member.

• Artists who have already entered the ETA´s must re-enter using the above process. Bands who have already entered the ETA´s on the Gaymers Camden Crawl website will not be considered unless they re-enter by emailing info@unsignedbandreview.com with their video link and band/contact details.

• Only one video can be submitted per band.

• Entrants must be available to perform on both dates - 1 May and 2 May 2010

• The winning band/artist will be asked to be interviewed by the UBR film crew at the event, and may also be required for PR with third party media at the festival either on the Gibson Tour Bus/VIP area, the media suite, or the venue where they will be performing.

• The performance of the winning act will take place on the Emerging Talent Awards stage on both days of the festival.

• The winning act will be required to cover all expenses including travel to and from the festival.

• The winning band will be announced on the 12 April 2010 on

www.unsignedbandreview.com

and the Gaymers Camden Crawl website.