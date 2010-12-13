BIMM Summer Schools open early-bird booking

BIMM summer schools

BIMM (The Brighton & Bristol Institutes of Modern Music) have announced a special reduced 'early-bird' rate for their 2011 Summer Schools.

Participants booking a place on the courses before the end of December will receive a significantly discounted rate of £250 for four days. From January onwards the price will rise to £299. To make an Early Bird booking go to www.bimm.co.uk or call 08442 646 666.

The college will be running three courses during August 2011 from their campuses in Brighton and Bristol. The courses, sponsored by Total Guitar and Metal Hammer, offer the opportunity to study technical development and live performance skills in vocals, drums, guitar or bass, using industry standard equipment whilst being taught by some of the biggest names in modern music.

BIMM accept all levels on their Summer School, though they are not suitable for absolute beginners.

Star Tutors and Special Guests being lined up to appear at the 2011 Summer Schools include members of:

Skindred, Nevermore, Paul Weller, Cooper Temple Clause, CSS, Testament, Skunk Anansie, Blue Aeroplanes, Ghost Of A Thousand, Gay Dad, Reef, Carl Palmer, The Crimea, Biomechanical, Prodigy, Hundred Reasons, Sikth, Therapy, Pitchshifter, Slaves To Gravity, Brian Molko, This is Menace, Malakai, Kerrang! Radio, Total Guitar Magazine, Guitar Techniques Magazine, Guitarist Magazine, Rhythm Magazine. Subject to availability.

BIMM Bristol Total Guitar Summer School

August 15 - 18 2011

You will be studying and playing pop, rock, indie, blues and funk, including songs in the style of: Deftones, The Killers, Kings Of Leon, Oasis, Bloc Party, Babyshambles, The White Stripes, Kaiser Chiefs and many more.

Choice of study: Guitar, vocals, bass and drums

BIMM Brighton Total Guitar Summer School

August 1 - 4 2011

You will be studying and playing pop, rock, indie, blues and funk, including songs in the style of: Deftones ,The Killers, Kings Of Leon, Oasis, Bloc Party, Babyshambles, The White Stripes, Kaiser Chiefs, Funeral For A Friend, Lost Prophets ,Enter Shikari and more.

Choice of study: Guitar, vocals, bass, drums and keyboards

BIMM Brighton Metal Hammer Summer School

August 8 - 11 2011

You will be studying and playing songs in the style of: Metallica, Trivium, Down, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Lamb of God, Airbourne, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Lamb Of God, Gallows, System Of A Down, Mastodon, Kiss, Rammstein, Steel Panther and more.

Choice of study: Guitar, vocals, bass and drums

