11 bands we caught at Latitude Festival 2011

Latitude Festival 2011

Total Guitar headed down to last weekend’s (15 to 17 July) Latitude festival to catch a variety of awesome guitar bands, sample some ciders and laugh with glee at the indignant and colourful sheep.

Based in the idyllic setting of Henham Park, just outside of Southwold, Suffolk, the festival aims to combine a variety of arts (music, theatre, literature etc) under one banner. TG is all about six strings nailed to bits of wood though and, fortunately, there's plenty of that in store there too.