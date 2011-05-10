WIN: Download 2011 tickets

Fest

We have a pair of Standard Weekend tickets with Standard Camping to this year's Download Festival to give away!



Taking place at Donington Park from 10-12 June, this year's Download is headlined by rock legends Def Leppard, the recently reformed System Of A Down, and multi-million selling US rockers Linkin Park. Other acts include Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold, Gaslight Anthem, Pendulum plus many more.



Prize does not include travel or accommodation, or camping equipment. Tickets are general admission only. Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 or over) at all times. Head on over to www.futurecomps.co.uk/download2011 for full rules and how to enter. You have until 30 May to get your entries in.



For tickets and more information please go to www.downloadfestival.co.uk.