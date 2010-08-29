Win £10,000 of drum gear

Here at Rhythm we're this month celebrating our 25th anniversary, and we're marking the event in style - by offering you the chance to win a truckload of awesome drum gear worth more than £10,000!
We're giving away a jaw-dropping selection of gear (25 prizes split into five amazing packages, one for each of the competition's five winners), as you can see from the list below:
Prize package 1
Carrera drums Terrier kit (serial number 0001) and snare
Sabian AA cymbals and luxury Sabian cymbal bag
Roc N Soc 20th Anniversary throne
12 pairs of Vic Firth Steve White signature sticks and a Vic Pack
Sticks & Skins book
Prize package 2
Drum Workshop 14"x6 ½" ribbed vintage steel finish brass snare drum
Protection Racket AAA rigid snare drum case
Istanbul 30th anniversary 22" ride cymbal
Zildjian Travis Barker sticks, stick bag and cymbal bag
Treasures Of Led Zeppelin and Beatles Gear books
Prize package 3
PP Drums PP300 drum kit
Regal Tip Drumstick Saddle bag with a selection of Regal Tip sticks
Mapex Black Panther Blaster 13"x7" snare drum
Rhythm Tech Pro Tambourine
Custom Remo bass drum head supplied by Custom Skins, featuring a design of your choice
Prize package 4
Tama Limited Edition white Mike Portnoy 14"x5 ½" signature snare, signed by the man himself and featuring Dream Theater's Download 2009 setlist written on the head
Natal Fuego Honey bongos and congas
Selection of Hudson Music DVDs including - Neil Peart Anatomy Of A Drum Solo, Jojo Mayer Secret Weapons For The Modern Drummer and Benny Greb The Language Of Drumming
Selection of Pro-Mark sticks and accessories
Meinl Benny Greb Sand hats, drum rug and 'Jawbreaker' T-shirt
Prize package 5
Stagg Series 3 drum kit
Ddrum camo stick bag, Corky Laing Mississippi Queen 6" cowbell and signed Carmine Appice Shade cymbal
Paiste 22" ride cymbal signed by Pink Floyd's Nick Mason
Signed Steven Adler DVD
Custom Inked By Evans bass drum head, featuring a design of your choice
For full prize details and info on how to enter pick up the special September issue of Rhythm, on sale 31 August.
You have until 27 September to get your entries in. Good luck!
