UK drummer Graham Fox passes away

Drum

Rhythm is saddened to report the passing of Graham Fox. The UNKLE and Graham Coxon drummer passed away at the weekend.

Despite having a hugely diverse range of credits on his CV, Graham is perhaps most well known for his jazz playing, with Stan Sulzmann and Marc Copeland among those to have called on his services.

Away from the road and the studio, Graham was also a tutor at the Academy of Contemporary Music. He will be sorely missed by the drumming community.

A Facebook page has been set up in his honour where tributes can be posted.