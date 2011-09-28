Take a look inside the brand new, better than ever Rhythm!
Look inside the new-look Rhythm
This month sees Rhythm unveil its brand new look to the world. Pick up a copy and you’ll find more news, gear and practical advice than ever plus even bigger interviews. Take a look inside to get a taster.
You’ll notice right from the first glimpse of this month’s cover (featuring the ever entertaining Chad Smith) that we have a brand new look. There’s plenty of changes inside, too.
We’ve managed to find space for even more news than ever before, plus a host of new features – such as Top Five Tips which this month sees Clutch’s Jean-Paul Gaster give you his advice on writing drum parts.
Another new addition to the Rhythm front-end is our Play Like section. Here, each month you’ll find advice on how to play like a bonafide drum legend each month. Up first is the incredible Mitch Mitchell.
We’ve got even bigger interviews than ever, including this month’s huge Chad Smith cover feature.
More space means you get to here more from your drum heroes and see even more of their kit. Take a look at this month’s Chad feature to see what we mean as we show you around not one but two of his brand new Pearl kits.
As if all of this awesome new content wasn’t enough, pick up a copy of Rhythm and enter our competition and you could win a haul of Chad Smith signature gear worth £842!
Keep your gear in good nick with the first in our new practical advice features, as supertech Yard Gavrilovic talks you through how to MOT your kit.
We’ve got the best gear shot in our new studio. Take a look at these gorgeous-looking Gen 16s to see the results.
Of course we still have all of the latest gear reviewed, this month we take a look at the Gretsch USA Standard, Tiki snare drums, Alesis Performance Pad Pro, Jalapeno VL Series kit, Tama Camco pedal and the Mapex Meridian Retro Fusion kit.
Also returning is our jam-packed tuition section. This month you can use our tuition section and disc to learn to play funk classic ‘Underdog’ by Sly and the Family Stone, All Time Low’s ‘Weightless’ and ‘White Trash Millionaire’ by Black Stone Cherry. You’ll also find jam tracks, tips on metric modulation an exclusive calypso guest lesson with Richard Bailey and much more.
Nope, getting to the end of this 132-page drumathon isn’t the end. You’ll find more content on www.rhythmmagazine.co.uk, with all of the latest drum news and interviews updated throughout the month. We also have video interviews, kit tours and more on our YouTube channel and we’ve even launched our very own iPad app.
The new-look Rhythm is on sale now.