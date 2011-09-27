New-look Rhythm on sale now

RHY

The new-look issue of Rhythm is on sale now. Pick up a copy and you'll find not just a sparkling new design, but even more drum news, gear reviews, practical advice and bigger interviews than ever before.

There's also more content than ever at www.rhythmmagazine.co.uk, artist video interviews and kit tours on our YouTube channel and we've launched our own iPad app too!

Chad Smith

The drum legend gives us the lowdown on the new, chart-topping Red Hot Chili Peppers album. Chad fills us in on welcoming Chili's new boy Josh Klinghoffer to the fold, his rock solid partnership with Flea, working with a percussionist, hitting the road and much more. We also talk recording with Chickenfoot and take a nose around not one but two brand new kits - Chad's one-off Pearl acrylic and tattoo kits.

PLUS: We speak to super producer Rick Rubin about recording I'm With You.

INTERVIEWED

Cassell The Beatmaker (Plan B/The Streets)

Jeremy Stacey (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds)

Pete York (Spencer Davis Group)

Joby Burgess (Junk Percussionist)

Vinnie Paul (Pantera/Hell Yeah)

PRACTICAL

We tell you how to get your kit roadworthy with a full MOT from supertech Yard Gavrilovic

PLUS!

Tico Torres' drum tech John 'JD' Dorosz gives us a tour of the Bon Jovi man's black on black Pearl kit

REVIEWED

Gretsch USA Standard drum kit

Tiki snare drums

Alesis Performance Pad Pro

Jalapeno VL Series drum kit

Tama Camco pedal

Mapex Meridian Retro Fusion drum kit

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn to play funk classic 'Underdog' by Sly and the Family Stone, All Time Low's 'Weightless' and 'White Trash Millionaire' by Black Stone Cherry. You'll also find jam tracks, tips on metric modulation and an exclusive calypso guest lesson with Richard Bailey.

WIN

Bag yourself a bounty of Chad Smith signature gear worth £842! We have Chad's signature Pearl snare, a Sabian Holy China cymbal and a block of his Vater sticks up for grabs.

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents and online now.