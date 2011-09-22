Rhythm iPad app out now

app

NEW! From the team behind the UK's best-selling drum magazine comes the Rhythm Kits Out! iPad app - the ultimate app for drum nuts!

This stunning app contains 20 exclusive, all-access images taking you behind the kits of the world's biggest drum stars. All images have been shot by professional photographers and are accompanied by detailed insights into the gear from Rhythm experts and from the artists themselves.

Study what the stars use to keep the beat, drool over their gear and download the images as high-quality wallpapers to customise your iPad.

The app features kits played by drum legends such as…

Neil Peart - Rush

Larry Mullen Jr - U2

Dom Howard - Muse

Travis Barker - Blink182/Transplants

Joey Jordison - Slipknot

Jojo Mayer - Nerve

Plus many more iconic drummers and their kits. To get the app for yourself head here.