Sabian launches Sabian Swag store

Sabian has launched a brand new store packed full of clothing branded by the iconic cymbalmaker.

The SabianSwag web portal features everything from t-shirts to rucksacks, although perhaps our favourite is the rather fetching Sabian leather jacket.

Of the store, Sabian's Robert Mason says: "Simple, hip design at a great price was the ultimate goal when launching our new Swag Shop.

"It was important to us that we streamline our clothing line, offering fashions that we know people want to wear. We gained valuable insight from a number of our artists. Additionally, market research told us there was demand for the style of clothing we're now making available."

Head on over to SabianSwag.com and check out the full line of products available.