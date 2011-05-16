Rock & Roll Band Camp returns

rock camp

Looking to keep your little 'uns quiet during the school holidays? Then rejoice because the Rhythm Studio Rock & Roll Boot Camp is back!



Pack your offspring off to the week-long course and they'll take tips from star guest tutors, with drummers Ralph Salmins (Madonna, Bjork) and Nathan Curran (Basement Jaxx) among those to have dropped by and shared a few pearls of wisdom in recent years.

Places on the camp, which runs during the May half term week and again in the summer, cost £175. For more details head on over to www.therhythmstudio.co.uk.