Red Hot Chili Peppers announce UK tour

Chad

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their first full UK tour in five years.

Chad Smith and co, who return with new album I'm With You next month, will play the following dates in November.

4th - Dublin, O2

7th - London, O2

9th - London, O2

10th - London, O2

12th - Glasgow, SECC Hall 4

14th - Manchester Evening News Arena

15th - Manchester Evening News Arena

17th - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

19th - Birmingham, LG Arena 20th - Birmingham, LG Arena

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 July priced from £45. You can hear the band's new single 'The Adventures Of Raindance Maggie' over at their website.