Red Hot Chili Peppers announce UK tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their first full UK tour in five years.
Chad Smith and co, who return with new album I'm With You next month, will play the following dates in November.
4th - Dublin, O2
7th - London, O2
9th - London, O2
10th - London, O2
12th - Glasgow, SECC Hall 4
14th - Manchester Evening News Arena
15th - Manchester Evening News Arena
17th - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
19th - Birmingham, LG Arena 20th - Birmingham, LG Arena
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 July priced from £45. You can hear the band's new single 'The Adventures Of Raindance Maggie' over at their website.