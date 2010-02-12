Rage announce free London gig details

Rage Against The Machine will celebrate their Christmas Number One with a free gig at Finsbury Park.

Brad Wilk and co will head to the capital on 6 June.

A statement from the band said: “On Sunday 6 June, Finsbury Park will host the victory party to end all victory parties!

“The victory marks a stunning upset against the heavily favoured X Factor single. Following the massive Facebook campaign to make the 1992 track top the Christmas charts, RATM will play a concert in celebration of this incredible triumph.”

Fans hoping to be among those getting in on the celebrations at Finsbury Park can register for tickets at The Rage Factor.