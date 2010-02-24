Protection Racket launches new mat markers

We all know that setting up and taking down kits is a major pain at gigs.

But, the guys at Protection Racket have come up with something that could take the stress out of the whole process.

The company´s new drum mat markers aim to allow drummers to ensure their kit is set up quickly every time.

Protection Racket´s 123 system means that users set their kit up on their mat as normal and then place circle markers underneath stands and drum legs.

The firm´s Velcro backing and a numbered marker system means that kits can be set up to the user´s particular needs easily and quickly, allowing drummers to enjoy a stress-free post-gig experience.

For more information visit www.protectionracket.com.