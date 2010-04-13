MusicRadar reveals latest drum deals

Looking for a bargain? Then check out MusicRadar.com´s latest batch of drum deals.

This week´s recommendations include a Sonor 507 Extreme six-piece kit, which you can pick up for £499.

Yamaha Rock Tour Big Leaf Mahogany and Tama Superstar Custom kits are also noted for their value at £749.99 and £949 respectively.

MusicRadar.com are also pointing you in the direction of the 2box DrumIt Five kit, which comes loaded with 4GB on-board flash memory and is yours for £1599.

The final bargain on offer is the Korg Wavedrum, which is on offer for £398.99.

For full details of the deals, and information on where to find them, check out MusicRadar.com.