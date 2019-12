© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Levon Helm's family have announced that the drummer is in the final stages of his battle with cancer.

A statement made by Helm's daughter and wife explained: "Levon is in the final stages of his battle with cancer. Please send your prayers and love to him as he makes his way through this part of his journey."

Since then thousands of fans have flocked to the The Band man's Facebook page to leave comments and tributes. You can do the same by heading here.