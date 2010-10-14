Lars Ulrich drum lesson sells for $35,000

Lars

Remember a few weeks back we told you a drum lesson with Lars Ulrich was going up for charity auction? Well, the hammer has gone down and one lucky bidder has snapped up the hour-long tutorial - for a cool $35,000 (£21,800).



The Metallica man will give a private lesson to the winning bidder, as well as treating them to the full rock star treatment for the day, taking them to Metallica HQ for a nose around their studio and lunch.



Lars' lesson is one of a host of special lots going up for auction in aid of Andre Agassi's Foundation For Education. Other packages included dinner with Robin Williams and a trip to Grand Cayman with Agassi and Steffi Graf.