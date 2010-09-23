Lars Ulrich drum lesson up for auction

Lars ulrich

© Carl Redhead/epa/Corbis

Lars Ulrich is making himself available for a private drum lesson all in the name of charity. The lesson is part of a special Metallica package that is going up for auction.



The Andre Agassi Foundation for Education is offering a tour of Metallica's San Francisco HQ, a lesson with Lars and even a spot of lunch with the diminutive drummer.



Don't fancy a day in the life of a middle-aged rockstar? You can also enjoy an evening with a middle-aged actor thanks to the dinner with Robin Williams package or a whole week with a couple of middle-aged sports stars by bidding on the Grand Cayman escape with Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.



It's all for a good cause, of course, so dig out your piggy bank and head to www.agassifoudnation.com for further details.