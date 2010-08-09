Killing For Company announce live comeback

Stuart cable

Killing For Company will make their live performance comeback later this month. The band will take to the stage for the first time since the death of drummer Stuart Cable when they appear at Swansea's Pontardawe Festival.



The show takes place on 19 August and will see former Catatonia sticksman Aled Richards at the kit.



Paul Fjaelberg, Chairman of the Pontardawe Festival, said: "Stuart was a renowned champion of young musicians, and in honour of this we have booked Moongazer and Ragged School, two rising stars of the Welsh music scene, to precede Killing For Company's appearance.



"In addition, we will be making a collection in support of Stuart's favourite charities, Teenage Cancer Trust and Tŷ Hafan."



For more details head to www.pontardawefestival.com or www.killingforcompany.com.