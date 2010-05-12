June issue of Rhythm on sale now

Rhythm 177

Pick up Rhythm's June issue and you'll find…

DOM HOWARD

Muse drummer Dom Howard tells all about life in the UK's biggest rock band. We take an up-close-and-personal glimpse at his kit and get the lowdown on his switch to DW. Plus we put together the ultimate Muse playlist and check out other classic power trios.

INTERVIEWED

Pete Lockett

Seb Rochford (Polar Bear)

Bradley Webb (Jamie Cullum)

Nick Augusto (Trivium)



…and more

GEAR REVIEWS

Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit

Tama Charlie Benante snare drum

Sabian SBR cymbals

Natal Classic Series congas and bongos

Percussion Plus Sonix drum kit

Premier Chrome 2000 snare drums

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Playalong tracks featuring The Beatles, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Biffy Clyro

Video lessons

Exclusive guest lesson from Johnny Jenkins (Lily Allen, The Streets)

WIN

You can win a Drumtech scholarship worth £5,295!

Also, bag yourself a Mapex Brass Cat snare drum

All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm, on sale now.