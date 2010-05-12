June issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up Rhythm's June issue and you'll find…
DOM HOWARD
Muse drummer Dom Howard tells all about life in the UK's biggest rock band. We take an up-close-and-personal glimpse at his kit and get the lowdown on his switch to DW. Plus we put together the ultimate Muse playlist and check out other classic power trios.
INTERVIEWED
Pete Lockett
Seb Rochford (Polar Bear)
Bradley Webb (Jamie Cullum)
Nick Augusto (Trivium)
…and more
GEAR REVIEWS
Alesis DM10 Pro electronic drum kit
Tama Charlie Benante snare drum
Sabian SBR cymbals
Natal Classic Series congas and bongos
Percussion Plus Sonix drum kit
Premier Chrome 2000 snare drums
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks featuring The Beatles, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Biffy Clyro
Video lessons
Exclusive guest lesson from Johnny Jenkins (Lily Allen, The Streets)
WIN
You can win a Drumtech scholarship worth £5,295!
Also, bag yourself a Mapex Brass Cat snare drum
All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm, on sale now.