Rhythm is sad to report the passing of jazz great Steve Reid.

The 66-year-old died yesterday after a battle with cancer.

Reid´s career behind the kit began at 16 and saw him play alongside the likes of James Brown and Miles Davis.

In recent years he has played as band leader with the Steve Reid Quartet and the Steve Reid Trio, while also working with Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) on several projects.

You can check out Steve´s inspirational playing, and just why he will be so sorely missed, below.