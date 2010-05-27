In Pictures: Derek Grant kit shots

"In the States over the last five years or so I’ve gone from a 24” to a 26” to a 28” kick and the toms have got slightly bigger as well. So, the kit Ive got used to playing is quite a bit beefier than ths one. Anytime I come here and play this kit there’s a certain learning curve. I tend to hit more rims and the kick drum sounds totally different. But, it’s a beautiful kit, it sounds great and I really enjoy playing it. One of these days I’ll have to get replica kits over here."