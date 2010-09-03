In Pictures: 25 Years of Rhythm
Stewart Copeland
An early one from the vaults (and an absolute legend to kick things off) - The Police's Stewart Copeland.
Sly Dunbar
A rather stylish looking Sly Dunbar on the cover of Rhythm's March 1986 issue, an issue which cost just a quid and included reviews of Yamaha's 9000 series snares, a selection of Istanbul cymbals and a Dynacord electronic kit.
Vinnie Colaiuta
Mr Colaiuta heads up July 1987's issue, in which he tells us about his need to work on projects which he finds "musically stimulating". Judging by the sublime CV he's amassed in the subsequent 23 years we're guessing Vinnie has stuck to this principle.
Terry Bozzio
The king of the oversized kit takes centre stage here on a cover which also features Premier's APK kit and the Roland Octapad II.
Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee peering over a Pearl bass drum with the kind of hair cut that screams hair metal on Rhythm's August 1989 issue.
Roger Taylor
A stripped back cover that has just about everything you need. A drumming god. Check. A pair of sticks. Check. A rickety stool. Check.
Steve Smith
Steve Smith shows his love for Zildjian with a rather fetching t-shirt and poses for this cover with one of his beloved pies seemingly sticking out the side of his head.
Jason Bonham
Jason Bonham stepped out of his father's sizable shadow at the tail-end of 1992 as he earned his own Rhythm cover interview, and he did it sporting this awesome look.
Dave Grohl
The emergence of a drumming god - December 1993 Dave Grohl (and a Tama kit with a simply massive rack tom) dominates the cover of the UK's best-selling drumming magazine.
Larry Mullen Jr
Riding high on the success of U2's Zooropa album, Larry Mullen Jr took his place upon Rhythm's cover in November 1994.
Chad Smith
Never one to be accused of being boring, check out what Chad Smith was happy to do when it came for posing for his November 1995 cover shot.
Steve White
The UK drumming institution took to Rhythm's cover in 1996, a year in which that honour was also given to the likes of Frank Beard, Zak Starkey and Ed Thigpen. Steve has graced the cover of five issues of Rhythm.
Peter Criss
Kiss's original catman put on a bit of slap for this February 1997 cover.
Tre Cool
Tre Cool brings a much needed luminous green tint to November 1998's Rhythm cover.
Caroline Corr
As an integral part of a multi-million album shifting band, Caroline Corr more than earned her place on Rhythm's cover back in May 1999. She was in good company that year, with Sheila E, Keith Moon, Chad Smith, Terry Bozzio and a shedload more gracing the Rhythm cover.
Buddy Rich
April 2000 saw us celebrate the life and career of a true drumming master - Buddy Rich.
Steve Gadd
Steve Gadd shared his session secrets with us in this 2001 cover interview,
Ginger Baker
We stepped inside the crazy life of Ginger Baker in January 2002.
John Bonham
Well, we couldn't have one Bonham without the other, could we? We doff out caps to Bonzo is our December 2003 issue. In this issue we also launched our first ever covermounted disc featuring audio lessons, playalong tracks and loads more. The disc is better than ever today and we recently moved to video lessons and a brand spanking new user interface.
Joey Jordison
Slipknot's masked tub-thumper, and recent winner of our Greatest Drummer of the Last 25 Years poll, looks suitably macabre in this June 2004 cover.
Alex Van Halen
Alex Van Halen takes the prime position on a cover filled with drumming talent in March 2005. Aside from AVH there's also Mick Fleetwood, Gary Powell and Mark Richardson. And that's before you've even opened the mag!
Danny Carey
Judging by the feedback from our recent Greatest Drummer of the Last 25 Years poll you guys love Danny Carey. And as you can see from this June 2006 cover, we love him too
Drum Heroes
We let Guest Editor Mike Portnoy loose on this January 2007 cover. For the special issue he chose to interview his heroes Nick Mason, Neil Peart, Bill Bruford and Lars Ulrich.
Lars Ulrich
Lars Ulrich peeks back at you from behind his shades on October 2008's Rhythm cover.
Mitch Mitchell
We kicked off 2009 with this stripped-back tribute to the great Mitch Mitchell.
The Drummers of Michael Jackson
It was another case of giving you more drum heroes for your money earlier this year as the Drummers of Michael Jackson (JR Robinson, Leon Ndugu Chancler, Ricky Lawson, Jonathan Moffett and Bashiri Johnson) shared July's cover to discuss their contributions to some of the greatest pop music ever recorded.