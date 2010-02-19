Garibaldi accuses councillor of stealing drum sticks

David Garibaldi´s drum sticks are at the centre of controversy in the US.

The Tower Of Power drummer has accused Albuquerque councillor Don Harris of taking a pair of his sticks without permission.

The incident is alleged to have taken place shortly before Tower Of Power played a show in Albuquerque earlier this month.

Harris claims that Garibaldi gave him permission to take the sticks, but he will be returning them to the drummer along with a written apology.

