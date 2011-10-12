Freddie Gruber dies aged 84

drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Rhythm is saddened to report that Freddie Gruber has died.

Freddie passed away on October 11 aged 84 after a long ailment.

As well as being a respected jazz drummer, Freddie enjoyed a long and successful career as a drum teacher. He counted drum heavyweights such as Neil Peart (who talked a great deal about studying under Freddie in the August issue of Rhythm), Dave Weckl, Steve Smith and Vinnie Colaiuta among his many students.

Last year Freddie's was honoured by Zildjian for his lifetime of achievement in the drumming world.

Take a look at the video below to see Freddie imparting some of his considerable wisdom to Neil Peart and you'll get an idea of why Freddie will be so missed by the worldwide drumming community.