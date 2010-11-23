December issue of Rhythm on sale now

Rhythm

FUNK!

Zigaboo Modeliste, Stanton Moore and Clyde Stubblefield help us trace the history of funk. We go deep into the pocket with the grandmasters of funk in this huge cover feature. We also give you the lowdown on every aspect of the genre that's guaranteed to get you moving, making sure you know your funk rock from New Orleans funk.

INTERVIEWED

Renowned Sugarhill Records drummer Keith LeBlanc talks us through a career full of hits



Toby Dundas (Temper Trap) tells us about big beats, a hatful of samples and playing for the audience



Gabor Dornyei reveals all about his journey from his native Hungary to arenas around the world with Thriller Live.



Zaco Farro on Paramore's biggest ever shows



Bill Harvey looks back on his memories of the one and only John Bonham

GEAR REVIEWS

Hayman Drum Kit

De Gregorio Cajon

LP Cajon

Istanbul Xist Cymbals

Tama Brian Frasier-Moore Snare Drum

And more

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Playalong tracks featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Eat World and The Roots

Learn how to play like Clem Burke (Blondie) and Terry Bozzio

The latest part in our Peruvian Cajon series

WIN

Win yourself a Tama Speed Cobra single bass pedal!

Grab a Mapex Black Panther Velvetone snare drum