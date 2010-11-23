December issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up Rhythm 184 and you'll find...
FUNK!
Zigaboo Modeliste, Stanton Moore and Clyde Stubblefield help us trace the history of funk. We go deep into the pocket with the grandmasters of funk in this huge cover feature. We also give you the lowdown on every aspect of the genre that's guaranteed to get you moving, making sure you know your funk rock from New Orleans funk.
INTERVIEWED
Renowned Sugarhill Records drummer Keith LeBlanc talks us through a career full of hits
Toby Dundas (Temper Trap) tells us about big beats, a hatful of samples and playing for the audience
Gabor Dornyei reveals all about his journey from his native Hungary to arenas around the world with Thriller Live.
Zaco Farro on Paramore's biggest ever shows
Bill Harvey looks back on his memories of the one and only John Bonham
GEAR REVIEWS
Hayman Drum Kit
De Gregorio Cajon
LP Cajon
Istanbul Xist Cymbals
Tama Brian Frasier-Moore Snare Drum
And more
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Eat World and The Roots
Learn how to play like Clem Burke (Blondie) and Terry Bozzio
The latest part in our Peruvian Cajon series
WIN
Win yourself a Tama Speed Cobra single bass pedal!
Grab a Mapex Black Panther Velvetone snare drum