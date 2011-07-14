Chad Wackerman, Clem Burke and more set for Rhythmfest

Clem

Chad Wackerman, Clem Burke and a host of top drummers are preparing for stints at this year's Rhythmfest. Head inside for full details.



The week-long course takes place from 30 July until 5 August in Gloucestershire and features a heavyweight line-up.



Book yourself a place and you can take tips and lessons from not only Wackerman and Burke, but also Rob Brian, Colin Woolway, James Hester, Pete Lockett and Pete Riley.



Residential places on the drumming holiday camp from heaven are available here.