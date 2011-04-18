Blink-182 postpone European tour

Travis

Can't wait to see Travis Barker back in the UK with Blink-182? Well, you're going to have to wait a little longer we're afraid.



The pop punk trio have postponed all European tour dates, with the UK shows rescheduled for next summer.



In a statement, Mark, Tom and Travis said: "It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce our planned 2011 European summer tour has been rescheduled. When we booked the tour last year, we were confident that we would have the new album out before the summer.



"Turns out we were mistaken as the album is taking longer than we thought and won't be out till later this year. We hoped we would have some new songs to play rather than do another 'greatest hits tour' which you all saw last summer. As much as we know our fans would be cool with that, we feel that we owe you guys something new when you spend your money to come see us."



The reschedule dates will now take place next June and July, with dates in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin now added. Head to www.blink182.com for full details.



Earlier this week Travis told Billboard that the new Blink record could hit the shelves this summer.