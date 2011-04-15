New Blink-182 album this summer?

ravis

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Travis Barker has suggested that Blink-182's new album could hit the shelves this summer.



Speaking to Billboard, Travis said: "I believe we're planning on turning it in in July and out hopefully in the summer. I think a summer tour and summer album would be nice, but I can't really say anything yet."



He also said that he, Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge have picked up where they left off with 2003's self-titled album, which saw the trio take a darker approach over their trademark pop punk sound.



We're huge fans of that album, and of Travis, of course, so we can't wait to hear what comes from these sessions. Until then. We'll have to content ourselves this clip from Blink's triumphant Reading festival set from last year.